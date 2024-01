Med-tech deals December 2023

Med-tech deal value highest on record, climbs 33% YOY as M&As falter

December med-tech deals totaled $220 million, down 50.25% from $442.2 million raised in November. However, for the full year 2023, med-tech deal value reached $10.63 billion, the top year in BioWorld’s records going back to 2018, and up 33.1% from 2022’s $7.99 billion.