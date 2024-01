Hera snaps up Scailyte endometriosis assets

In a potential godsend for women struggling with infertility and painful periods, Hera Biotech Inc. acquired the endometriosis diagnostic assets of Scailyte AG, consolidating the two leading tissue-based diagnostic programs for the disease. The combination of the companies’ non-surgical diagnostic options could significantly speed time to treatment for millions of women, who on average spend 10 years in search of the cause of chronic pelvic pain before being diagnosed with endometriosis.