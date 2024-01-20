BioWorld - Saturday, January 20, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

FDA, CMS statement debunks expanded CMS as appropriate for LDT oversight

Jan. 19, 2024
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The question of the U.S. FDA’s statutory authority to regulate lab-developed tests (LDTs) is still percolating, and the FDA and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have issued a joint statement that takes aim at that very question.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Diagnostics U.S. FDA