BioWorld - Saturday, January 20, 2024
FDA, CMS statement debunks expanded CMS as appropriate for LDT oversight
Jan. 19, 2024
By
Mark McCarty
The question of the U.S. FDA’s statutory authority to regulate lab-developed tests (LDTs) is still percolating, and the FDA and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have issued a joint statement that takes aim at that very question.
