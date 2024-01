Biopharma deals December 2023

Biopharma shatters records as 2023 records the highest-ever deal value

In December, biopharma deals reached $23.56 billion, the second-highest monthly total for the year. This reflects an uptick of 25.04% compared to November’s $18.84 billion in deal value. The full year 2023’s deal value of $217.69 billion marked the highest level ever recorded by BioWorld. This was an increase of 5.58% from $206.18 billion recorded in 2022 and surpassed the previous peak, 2021’s $213.57 billion.