BioWorld - Saturday, January 13, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Without enough data, machine learning can lead analyses astray

Jan. 12, 2024
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
Researchers have reported that the predictive abilities of a machine learning algorithm trained using best practices on a large clinical dataset did not generalize beyond the data that was used to train it.
BioWorld Science Briefs Clinical