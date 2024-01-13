BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Saturday, January 13, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Without enough data, machine learning can lead analyses astray
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Without enough data, machine learning can lead analyses astray
Jan. 12, 2024
By
Anette Breindl
No Comments
Researchers have reported that the predictive abilities of a machine learning algorithm trained using best practices on a large clinical dataset did not generalize beyond the data that was used to train it.
BioWorld
Science
Briefs
Clinical