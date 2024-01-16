BioWorld - Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Asia CDMO giants Wuxi and Samsung to grow production, ADC capacity

Jan. 16, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Major contract research development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) out of Asia are announcing plans to ramp up production and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) capabilities worldwide.
BioWorld Asia Conferences J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Antibody-drug conjugate Asia-Pacific China