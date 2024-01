Korean confectionary giant Orion to acquire biggest stake in Legochem

Korean confectionary company Orion Holdings Inc. is growing its biotech presence by purchasing a majority stake of 25% in one of the hottest Korean antibody-drug conjugate developers, Legochem Biosciences Inc., although stocks dropped on the news. Under the contract announced Jan. 15, Seoul-headquartered Orion agreed to acquire a 25.73% stake in Daejeon-based Legochem by securing about 9.36 million shares for a total of ₩548.7 billion (US$412.11 million) by the deadline of March 29, 2024.