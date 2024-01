Biopharma deals 4Q24

Larger value, fewer transactions: biopharma deals up modestly while M&As soar 80% in 2023

The landscape of biopharma deals and M&As has seen a transformative shift, with a year-over-year drop in transaction numbers while value has increased. Overall, biopharma deals saw an uptick in value of nearly 6%, and biopharma M&As concurrently soared 80% higher in value than the previous year.