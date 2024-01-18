Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is out-licensing China rights for phase III-ready heart failure candidate istaroxime to Lee’s Pharmaceutical Ltd. for $138 million, plus royalties. Lee’s, of Hong Kong, plans to begin a phase III study for istaroxime in acute heart failure in greater China, while Windtree, of Warrington, Pa., will conduct a global trial in cardiogenic shock, a form of sudden heart failure. Windtree reported positive phase II data in April 2022 that tested istaroxime in cardiogenic shock, which happens when the heart cannot pump enough blood and oxygen to vital organs.

FDA issues complete response letter to Satsuma for migraine NDA over CMC issues

The U.S. FDA issued a complete response letter to Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd.’s U.S. subsidiary, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc., for its NDA for dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder (STS-101) for acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults. Shin Nippon acquired Satsuma for $220 million in April 2023 and gained rights to STS-101. The FDA said the NDA could not be approved in its present form due to chemistry, manufacturing and control issues. STS-101 is a drug-device combination product incorporating both Satsuma’s advanced nasal powder formulation of DHE administered via its second-generation nasal delivery device.

Acadia shares updates on Daybue as other RS candidates move forward

With Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Daybue (trofinetide) doing well in its first year on the market for Rett syndrome (RS), other developers are looking for a piece of the action. Among the players in RS are Anavex Life Sciences Corp. with Anavex 2-73 (blarcamesine), an oral Sigma-1 receptor agonist that suffered a recent phase III setback, plus earlier-stage Neurogene Inc. and Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. Acadia offered news on Daybue progress during the recent J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

BMS’ Camzyos works in HCM, but developers casting for alternative treatment routes

Myosin inhibitors are proving their mettle in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), but developers such as Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. are striving for new approaches in the most common inherited heart disease in the U.S. Cleared by the FDA in late April 2022 was Camzyos (mavacamten) for obstructive HCM from Bristol Myers Squibb Co. Tenaya is advancing TN-201, a gene therapy. In October 2023, Tenaya dosed the first patient in the MyPeak-1 phase Ib trial.

Newco news: Tr1x brings a $75M series for Treg therapies

Tr1x Inc. raised a $75 million series A financing to develop universal allogeneic regulatory T (Treg) and chimeric antigen receptor-Treg cell therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The science comes from the work of the company’s scientific founder, Maria Grazia Roncarolo, who discovered type 1 regulatory cells, a differentiated subpopulation of regulatory T cells. Tr1X’s technology allows for conversion of CD4+ cells from healthy donors into Treg-like cells that can later be engineered to target organs and tissues. The company’s first therapy is TRX-103 for preventing graft-vs.-host disease in patients undergoing mismatched hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The Column Group led the financing. Neva Sgr and Alexandria Ventures also participated.

Also in the news

