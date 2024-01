Lirentelimab out on failed phase II data; Allakos restructures

Allakos Inc. terminated all development of its lead drug, anti-Siglec-8 antibody lirentelimab (AK-002), and is cutting its workforce in half, following phase II failures for atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria. The San Carlos, Calif.-based company will now focus on phase I trials for anti-Siglec-6 antibody AK-006 as part of a restructuring that stretches the runway into mid-2026. Shares (NASDAQ:ALLK) sank by 60.2%, down $1.80, to close at $1.19 on Jan. 16.