FDA approves Vertex’s Casgevy for beta-thalassemia two months early

Though the PDUFA date for its BLA wasn’t until March 30, 2024, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. celebrated the U.S. FDA approval Jan. 16 for Casgevy (exagamglogene autotemcel), expanding use the CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited cell therapy in patients, 12 and older, with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.