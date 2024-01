Device maker convicted for forgery of FDA documents

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced a conviction obtained in federal court of an employee of a medical device manufacturer who was charged with forging documents that purported that his employer had obtained clearance for two medical devices. Peter Stoll III, who was employed by Aesculap Inc., of Center Valley, Pa., will serve 12 months in prison and a year of supervised release in one of the most egregious examples of fraudulent med tech behavior in recent memory.