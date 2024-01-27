Pearsanta acquires MDNA for $25M

Pearsanta Inc., a subsidiary of Aditxt Inc. formed in Feb. 2023, acquired MDNA Life Sciences Inc. for $25 million in stock, marking Aditxt’s second deal announced in a month. The company moved into the women’s health market with the $100 million planned acquisition of Evofem Biosciences Inc., maker of the contraceptive gel Phexxi, which it reported on Dec. 12. The deals show boldness on the part of Aditxt’s management team as the company just announced it regained compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing rule for minimum stockholder’s equity on Jan. 2.