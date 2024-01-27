BioWorld - Saturday, January 27, 2024
Acorai raises $4.5M in seed for heart monitor trial

Jan. 26, 2024
By Shani Alexander
The $4.5 million in seed funding that Acorai AB recently raised will allow the company to continue its forward momentum in developing its technology to support the treatment of patients living with heart failure, Matthew Mace, co-founder and chief scientific officer told BioWorld. In practice, this means that with the funds the company will be able to meet its “projected timelines on the path toward regulatory approval in the U.S., focus on market entry and get the device into the hands of health care professionals sooner.”
