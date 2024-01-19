BioWorld - Friday, January 19, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

PDC*line announces funding to develop colorectal cancer vaccine

Jan. 18, 2024
No Comments
PDC*line Pharma SA has announced the selection of the PDC*neo+ project for funding by the Walloon region of Belgium and Biowin, the health cluster for Wallonia.
BioWorld Science Financings Collaboration Cancer Immuno-oncology Vaccine