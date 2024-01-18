BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, January 18, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Developers in TED cruise toward phase III days in the sun; Tepezza to feel the chill?
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Developers in TED cruise toward phase III days in the sun; Tepezza to feel the chill?
Jan. 17, 2024
By
Randy Osborne
No Comments
Kriya Therapeutics Inc.’s unveiling of its new gene therapy program for thyroid eye disease (TED), KRIYA-586, added yet another player to the burgeoning space, where a handful of developers have reached the phase III stage.
BioWorld
Clinical
Ocular