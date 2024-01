Acurx’s ibezapolstat posts positive phase II data but stock slips

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. continues to post positive data for its lead candidate ibezapolstat but that didn’t stop the stock from tumbling. The antibiotic outperformed vancomycin in a phase IIb study treating Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). Vancomycin is a standard of care in the indication. Ibezapolstat eradicated fecal CDI at day 3 in 15 of 16 patients compared to vancomycin, which eradicated fecal CDI in 10 of 14 patients.