Infection

FP-directed antibodies protect against mucosal SHIV challenge

Researchers from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and affiliated organizations presented data from a study that aimed to assess the protective efficacy of the human fusion peptide (FP) broadly neutralizing antibody (bNAb), VRC34.01, along with two FP vaccine-elicited rhesus macaque mAbs, DFPH-a.15 and DF1W-a.01, to protect naïve rhesus macaques against mucosal challenge with SHIV(BG505).