Cancer

Aevisbio describes new pomalidomide derivatives targeting protein cereblon for cancer

Jan. 19, 2024
Aevisbio Inc. has identified novel pomalidomide derivatives targeting protein cereblon (CRBN) expected to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
