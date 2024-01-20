BioWorld - Saturday, January 20, 2024
Respiratory

Chiesi Farmaceutici presents new TGF-β receptor type-1 inhibitors for IPF

Jan. 19, 2024
Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA has divulged TGF-β receptor type-1 (TGFBR1; ALK5; SKR4; TβR-I) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
