Musculoskeletal

Roche discovers new SIK inhibitors

Researchers at F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. have described imidazo[4,5-b]pyridine and pyrazolo[1,5-a]pyrimidine derivatives acting as serine/threonine-protein kinase SIK inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of juvenile idiopathic arthritis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), primary sclerosing cholangitis, inflammatory bowel disease, atherosclerosis, type 2 diabetes and glomerulonephritis, among others.