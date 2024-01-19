BioWorld - Friday, January 19, 2024
Gene therapy next in HCM? Tenaya making strides

Jan. 18, 2024
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
With one approved myosin inhibitor on the market and another coming up fast, researchers such as those at Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. are casting for new strategies to treat hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).
BioWorld Clinical Cardiovascular Gene therapy