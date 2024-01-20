BioWorld - Saturday, January 20, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Following JPM, 2024 outlook ranges from hopeful to cautious

Jan. 19, 2024
By Karen Carey
No Comments
Setting the tone for the biopharma industry as it enters a new year, the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (JPM) held each January has once again led to reflections, projections and earnest hopes for improving financial and M&A markets. Despite concerns over valuations, raising money and pricing issues, industry leaders are generally upbeat as the industry moves into 2024. JPM’s Sophie Jones, managing director of health care investment banking, noted in a Jan. 18 webinar sponsored by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization that the conference included more than 700 companies. “It’s morphing now into really the kickoff into everybody’s year.”
BioWorld Conferences Deals and M&A Financings J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference