Infection

Arcus Biosciences divulges new AXL inhibitors

Jan. 22, 2024
Arcus Biosciences Inc. has synthesized tyrosine-protein kinase receptor UFO (AXL) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of viral infection, cancer and fibrosis.
