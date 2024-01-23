BioWorld - Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Anhorn Medicines describes new androgen receptor degradation inducers

Jan. 22, 2024
Anhorn Medicines Co. Ltd. has identified proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs) comprising E3 ubiquitin ligase binding moieties covalently linked to androgen receptor (AR)-binding moieties through a linker.
