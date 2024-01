Edgewise stock edges higher with an underwritten offering

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. priced an underwritten offering of 21.8 million shares at $11 each as it looks for about $240 million in gross proceeds to develop its Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophies treatment. The offering propelled the company’s stock (NASDAQ:EWTX) Jan. 19 to close 34.5% higher at $13.04 each, their highest valuation in the past 12 months.