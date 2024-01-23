Sagimet soars with phase IIb NASH data

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. stock (NASDAQ:SGMT) more than doubled Jan. 22 as shares closed 170% higher at $18.42 each as a phase IIb study of lead candidate denifanstat performed well against nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) compared to placebo. Top-line data from the 52-week, randomized, double-blind Fascinate-2 trial showed the oral fatty acid synthase inhibitor resulted in statistically significant improvements in biopsy-confirmed NASH patients with stage 2 or stage 3 fibrosis, which is moderate to severe disease, at week 52.