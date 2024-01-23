Bio Gainers and Losers 2023

2023 gainers and losers: Positive trial outcomes and M&As propel biopharma stocks to strong finish

Biopharma stocks saw a resurgence in 2023, with the BioWorld Stock Index finishing the year with a gain of 33.59%, in contrast to the 32.75% decline in 2022. An analysis of 516 stocks from the index showed that 193 companies (37%) concluded the year on a positive note, while shares of 322 companies (62%) experienced a downturn. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB), a biopharma focused on substance use disorders, saw its stock end 2023 at the same price as its 2022 closing. Meanwhile, the BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index ended November up 4.37%.