US FDA’s trade secret disclosure still a live legal question

Is it an unconstitutional taking when U.S. FDA reviewers disclose a brand company’s claimed trade secrets or confidential commercial information to would-be competitors? That’s a question the U.S. Court of Federal Claims has yet to answer. While the court dismissed some of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s claims against the FDA, its Jan. 18 opinion left open the debate of whether such disclosures, intentional or inadvertent, are a per se or regulatory taking.