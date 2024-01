Gilead disappoints with top-line phase III data in metastatic NSCLC

What had been viewed as a major catalyst for Gilead Sciences Inc. going into 2024 turned into a disappointment on the stock market, as antibody-drug conjugate Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan) failed to meet the overall survival primary endpoint in the phase III Evoke-01 study in previously treated metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).