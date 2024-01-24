BioWorld - Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Taiwan’s Bora Pharma to acquire Upsher-Smith for $210M

Jan. 23, 2024
By Tamra Sami
Taiwan’s Bora Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. is acquiring Upsher-Smith Laboratories Inc. from Sawai Group Holdings Co. Ltd. and Sumitomo Corp. of Americas for $210 million to boost its commercial presence in the U.S.
