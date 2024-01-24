BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Biontech and Dualitybio progress HER2 ADC to pivotal trials in China in metastatic breast cancer
Biontech and Dualitybio progress HER2 ADC to pivotal trials in China in metastatic breast cancer
Jan. 23, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
Biontech SE and Duality Biologics Co. Ltd. have progressed BNT-323/DB-1303 to pivotal phase III trials, beginning in China in patients with hormone receptor-positive and HER2-low metastatic breast cancer.
