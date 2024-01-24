BioWorld - Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Genedit gets $15M up front in Genentech collaboration

Jan. 23, 2024
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Getting revolutionary genetic medicines to the right place is the reason Genedit Inc. was created, and CEO Kunwoo Lee pared down the mission in one word. “Delivery, delivery, delivery,” Lee told BioWorld in describing the goal of Genedit’s Nanogalaxy platform that is focused on delivering genetic medicines into select tissue. Privately held Genedit will work with Genentech to find and develop hydrophilic nanoparticles for creating nucleic acid-based drugs to treat autoimmune diseases. Genedit is getting $15 million up front in a new deal that could bring in up to $629 million in near-term, preclinical and clinical development, commercial and net sales milestones.
