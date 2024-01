Immuno-oncology

Characterization of B7-H3-SDIE, an Fc-optimized MAb for the treatment of pancreatic cancer

Increased expression of B7-H3 has been previously reported in multiple solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer. In a recent article, researchers from the University of Tuebingen discussed the development of a novel Fc-optimized monoclonal antibody (MAb) targeting B7-H3, named B7-H3-SDIE, as a new immunotherapeutic treatment option for pancreatic cancer.