BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribers
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Harbour’s bispecific antibody HBM-9027 cleared to enter clinic in US for solid tumors
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Immuno-oncology
Harbour’s bispecific antibody HBM-9027 cleared to enter clinic in US for solid tumors
Jan. 24, 2024
No Comments
Harbour Biomed Ltd. has obtained FDA clearance of its IND application to initiate a first-in-human...
BioWorld Science
Regulatory
Cancer
Bispecific antibody
Immuno-oncology
FDA
IND