BioWorld - Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Harbour’s bispecific antibody HBM-9027 cleared to enter clinic in US for solid tumors

Jan. 24, 2024
No Comments
Harbour Biomed Ltd. has obtained FDA clearance of its IND application to initiate a first-in-human...
BioWorld Science Regulatory Cancer Bispecific antibody Immuno-oncology FDA IND