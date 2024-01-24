BioWorld - Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Endocrine/Metabolic

Discovery of novel positive allosteric modulators of NAMPT

Jan. 24, 2024
No Comments
Novel nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT) positive allosteric modulators (N-PAMs) have been discovered and evaluated by University of Illinois and University of Arizona investigators.
BioWorld Science Diabetes Endocrine/metabolic