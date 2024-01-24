BioWorld - Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Cancer

Hansoh researchers divulge new FGFR inhibitors

Jan. 24, 2024
No Comments
Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Hansoh Biomedical Co. Ltd. have synthesized fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and achondroplasia.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents