BioWorld - Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Relay Therapeutics presents new ERα degraders

Jan. 24, 2024
No Comments
Relay Therapeutics Inc. has divulged proteolysis targeting chimeric (PROTAC) compounds comprising an E3 ubiquitin ligase binding moiety covalently linked to an estrogen receptor α (ERα; ESR1)-targeting moiety.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents