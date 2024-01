FDA clears non-invasive Neuralace therapy for diabetic neuropathy

Neuralace Medical Inc. tied up a second U.S. FDA clearance for its Axon therapy, adding painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN) to the chronic nerve pain indication it received in 2021. An ‘electroceutical’ device, Axon employs non-invasive magnetic peripheral nerve stimulation (mPNS) to provide relief without leads, injections or implants.