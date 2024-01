FDA accepts Novocure’s PMA application for lung cancer treatment technology

The U.S. FDA accepted Novocure GmbH’s premarket approval (PMA) application to use its Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) technology together with standard systemic therapies to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following progression on or after platinum-based therapy. Novocure hopes that the application, under review, will get the green light and the therapy, which uses electric fields to disrupt solid tumors and kill cancer cells, will be on the market in the second half of 2024.