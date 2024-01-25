BioWorld - Thursday, January 25, 2024
UK further restricts use of fluoroquinolones

Jan. 24, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
Making them an antibiotic of last resort, the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency introduced new restrictions on the use of fluoroquinolones due to the risk of potentially long-term or irreversible side effects.
