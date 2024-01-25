BioWorld - Thursday, January 25, 2024
Novartis slapped with first OPDP letter of the year

Jan. 24, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Quality-of-life claims in a TV ad for breast cancer drug Kisqali (ribociclib) earned Novartis AG the first untitled letter of 2024 from the U.S. FDA’s Office of Prescription Drug Promotion (OPDP).
