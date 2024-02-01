Boston Sci’s Farapulse approval intensifies PFA competition

The U.S. FDA added a second pulsed field ablation (PFA) system to the approved list with its greenlight for Boston Scientific Corp.’s Farapulse for treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF). Farapulse joins Medtronic plc’s Pulseselect, which garnered FDA approval in December. Two other PFA devices scored regulatory wins since the new year: Biosense Webster inc.’s Varipulse secured approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health Labor and Welfare and Sichaun Jinjiang Electronic Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd. got the nod from China’s National Medical Products Administration.