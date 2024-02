Trinity transforming into CGM player with $12.5M acquisition, Bayer partnership

Trinity Biotech plc. paid $12.5 million to acquire Waveform Technologies Inc.’s biosensor and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) assets. It also formed a partnership with Bayer AG to launch a CGM biosensor in China and India. These moves are part of Trinity’s transformation strategy to become a leading player in wearable biosensor technology.