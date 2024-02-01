BioWorld - Thursday, February 1, 2024
Patents

Saluda improves its Evoke SCS system for pain management

Feb. 1, 2024
By Simon Kerton
A team of inventors from Artarmon, Australia-headquartered Saluda Medical Pty Ltd. including founder and former CEO, John Parker, applied for patent protection for enhancements to the neurostimulation monitoring capabilities of Evoke. The device is a closed-loop spinal cord stimulation system that adjusts stimulation output at each and every stimulation pulse delivered, to maintain precise and consistent neural activation with breathing, coughing, positional changes and activity to keep a patient at their prescribed stimulation dose.
