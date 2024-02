FDA greenlights Philips’ new TEE ultrasound transducer

Royal Philips NV recently received some good news from the U.S. FDA which cleared its latest transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) ultrasound transducer, amidst ongoing efforts with the regulatory body to address problems with its sleep business. The X11-4t Mini 3D TEE transducer is 35% smaller than previous versions and is designed to provide cardiologists with high quality 3D images of the heart and its internal structure.