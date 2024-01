Buntanetap data gap uncapped in Parkinson’s; Annovis to report phase III ‘very soon’

About two months after reporting that enrollment of its phase II/III study with buntanetap in Alzheimer’s disease had completed enrollment, Annovis Bio Inc. disappointed Wall Street by saying that findings from the phase III in Parkinson’s disease – hoped for by the end of this month – would be delayed for data-cleaning reasons.