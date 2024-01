US senators demand answers about FTC’s PBM investigation

What’s the status of the U.S. FTC’s investigation into pharmacy benefit managers’ (PBMs) role in prescription drug prices? Inquiring minds in the Senate really want to know, especially since the investigation began more than 18 months ago. “We urge the FTC to complete its 6(b) study in a timely manner,” 14 senators, led by Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), wrote in a Jan. 22 letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan.