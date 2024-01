Infection

mRNA-based vaccine design with predicted immunological response to N. fowleri

Naegleria fowleri, colloquially known as the "brain-eating amoeba," is a water-borne amoeba and the leading cause of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). In a recent study published in Scientific Reports, researchers from the University of Central Punjab aimed to design an mRNA-based vaccine against PAM.