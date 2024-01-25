BioWorld - Thursday, January 25, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Synnovation Therapeutics launches with $102M series A

Jan. 25, 2024
No Comments
Synnovation Therapeutics Inc. has launched with a $102 million series A financing.
BioWorld Science Financings Cancer Series A